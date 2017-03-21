Premiere: Artbreak - 'Soda Can'

Artbreak breezed into London recently, playing show at Dalston hotspot Birthdays on Valentines.

Nothing could be more appropriate: the band have a rich romantic streak, with their spicy art-funk saddled to an indie DNA.

New single 'Soda Can' keeps the momentum rushing forwards, with Artbreak opting for something raw, something analogue.

It's pretty damn infectious, too, which always helped; a yelping chorus, a driving verse, and odd guitar screech for good measure.

We're able to premiere visuals, and it's an eye-catching affair... tune in below.

