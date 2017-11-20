Premiere: Annabel Allum - 'Rascal'

Annabel Allum made her debut last year, releasing a striking debut EP which underlined her raw potential.

'All That For What' was an intelligent first offering, matching cerebral word-play with some serious bops, pitting her raucous vocals against stellar production.

Working on a new EP, Annabel has a busy summer planned, including a set at BBC's Biggest Weekend.

New single 'Rascal' is online now, an impish return riddled with superb wit, driven by pop ambition.

We're able to share the full video, and it's a colourful document of potential realised, of raw talent coming into focus.

Tune in now.

