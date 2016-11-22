Premiere: Anna Tosh - 'Weightless'

Anna Tosh left her previous group recently, opting to pursue solo endeavours.

Working with an intensely clear vision of what she wanted to achieve, new EP 'One Big Fire' arrives on October 13th.

It's a highly creative first offering, one that carries a lyrical bluntness while remaining musically allusive.

New track 'Weightless' leads the pack, and it recalls everyone from Nadine Shah to PJ Harvey.

Clash has first dibs on the video, and it's a cracker. Watch it now.

