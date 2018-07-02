Premiere: Anna Pancaldi - 'What I've Become'

Anna Pancaldi scored a hit last year with her 'Sweet Charity' EP, a precocious opening statement of soothing songwriting.

Since then she's subtly shifted the way she approaches music, using fresh instrumentation and challenging herself at every turn.

Working on a larger project due for release at the end of summer, Anna is now ready to share new music.

New single 'What I've Become' is gently overpowering, a beguiling return marked by personal lyricism and those chiming guitar chords.

She explains: "'What I've Become' is the beginning of an exploration of the electric guitar for me. It has inspired new melodies, songs and it's journey I am finding great company. I am eager to see where it continues to lead me and to go on sharing that progression with you all".

Award-winning director Grant Taylor helms the visuals, presented for the first time on Clash.

Tune in below.

