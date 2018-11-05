Premiere: Alba Plano - 'Out There'

Alba Plano is a wonderful vocalist.

Rooted in vintage jazz and soul, she has spent the past two years fronting Forever Amy, a tribute to Amy Winehouse featuring the singer's original band.

Working on original material, London-based Alba will release her new EP 'White Lotus' later this summer.

New single 'Out There' is online now (purchase LINK ), and it's a taut, poised, supremely stylish offering from the vocalist.

Speaking of ‘Out There’ Alba says: “it's about fears, about the limitations we hold within ourselves because it make us feel safe, because at least 'we know who we are'. But that's not helping when you want to grow and expand your soul, it takes a big amount of love, respect and trust for oneself to be able to see from a different perspective".

She continues: "I was listening to Laura Mvula and Gregory Porter, their music definitely inspired the melody and the rhythm of this song".

We're able to share the full visuals for the single, and they emphasise the sheer class that exudes from Alba Plano's music.

