Premiere: Alabaster dePlume - 'Be Nice To People'

Alabaster dePlume is a real one off.

A London based Mancunian spoken word artist, his live sets are something to behold, a torrent of words and ideas that never fail to inspire.

Pairing up with Scottish label Lost Map for new album 'The Corner Of A Sphere', Alabaster's material sits somewhere between folk, jazz, and underground literature.

Cast in point: New song 'Be Nice To People', an uproarious gem that bundles all manner of word play into its three minute life span.

Clash has first dibs on the video, a monochrome clip that shows Alabaster clad in furs, clutching a saxophone and leering at the camera.

As we say, a real one off. Tune in now.

Catch Alabaster dePlume at the following shows:

November

21 Bristol The Canteen*

22 York The Basement*

23 Sheffield The Lamplight Club, The Regather Works*

24 Glasgow The Hug & Pint*

* with Seamus Fogarty

