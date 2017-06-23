Premiere: Alabaster dePlume - 'Be Nice To People'

Alabaster dePlume is a real one off.
A London based Mancunian spoken word artist, his live sets are something to behold, a torrent of words and ideas that never fail to inspire.
Pairing up with Scottish label Lost Map for new album 'The Corner Of A Sphere', Alabaster's material sits somewhere between folk, jazz, and underground literature.
Cast in point: New song 'Be Nice To People', an uproarious gem that bundles all manner of word play into its three minute life span.
Clash has first dibs on the video, a monochrome clip that shows Alabaster clad in furs, clutching a saxophone and leering at the camera.
As we say, a real one off. Tune in now.
Catch Alabaster dePlume at the following shows:
November
21 Bristol The Canteen*
22 York The Basement*
23 Sheffield The Lamplight Club, The Regather Works*
24 Glasgow The Hug & Pint*
* with Seamus Fogarty
