Premiere: Airways - 'Mate'

Airways have come a long way in a short time.

The band's jet-propelled rise centres on debut EP 'Starting To Spin', a release that racked up more than four million plays.

Since then they've played shows across the land, all while working on fresh material, continually looking ahead.

Latest single 'Mate' is drawn from the EP, and it's a spiky, ambitious return, worth comparing to early Arctic Monkeys or Nothing But Thieves.

Currently plotting a massive nationwide tour with The Xcerts, Airways have found time to shoot a new video, and it's a belter.

Precocious fun from a band with the world at their feet, you can check it out below.

