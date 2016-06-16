Premiere: Ailbhe Reddy - 'Fingertips'

Ailbhe Reddy is a songwriter with enormous promise.

Forever changing, the artist has been attracting attention in her native Ireland since a demo was picked up for a high profile ad campaign back in 2014.

Since then, she's gradually honed her style, a voice that sits between Lianne La Havas and Fiona Apple.

New EP 'Attach To Memory' is out now, and it's a work of gentle progression, a subtle evolution from her debut.

“This EP is an evolution of my first - 'Hollowed Out Sea', says Ailbhe. “Most of these new songs are more up-tempo which shows the fuller sound of my live shows.”

Lead cut 'Fingertips' is already a favourite with fans, and it's a confident exploration of feminine sexuality.

Clash has first play on the video - dive in below.

Catch Ailbhe Redy at the Slaughtered Lamb, London on May 24th.