Premiere: Adna - 'Closure'

It took a move, a change in location, to fully unlock Adna's artistry.

The Swedish born artist packed her things and headed to Berlin, allowing the emotional events in her life to gently decompress.

Unpacking her baggage across a 12 month stint in the studio, Adna gradually began to bring her new album 'Closure' into focus.

Out now on Despotz Records, it's a brave, intensely personal record, one that fuses sparse folk textures with something more.

The title cut has gained a full video, and it's a vivid portrait of a tender, breathlessly creative artist.

Catch Adna at London venue the Sebright Arms on June 21st.