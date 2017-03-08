Premiere: Ace City Racers - '21 C Sights'

Ace City Racers knew they had something almost from their first rehearsal.

The Glasgow group reach back to that classic British guitar group lineage - think The Kinks, The Smiths, and more - while adding a fresh, caustic spin.

Legendary producer Stephen Street (Blur, The Smiths, and so many more) worked with the band even before their first gig, an experience that gave them incalculable energy.

Debut album 'Take It, It’s Yours' is incoming, with lead single '21 C Sights' set to drop on September 11st.

Whip-smart indie pop with a real sense of ambition, the clinical guitar line leads into a yelping melody that gets under your skin.

Tune in now.