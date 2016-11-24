Pond Get Their Groove On In 'Colder Than Ice'

Aussie psych-rockers Pond embrace their slightly dated inner 80s synth band in the grainy new music video for ‘Colder than Ice’, a track from the band’s Kevin Parker-produced album ‘The Weather’, released earlier this year.

The video, which landed today, was directed by POND and George Foster and stars Kirin J. Callinan as a dancing cowboy, as well as seeing the band members indulging in kitschy 80s music video poses and stereotypes.

It’s a classic slice of Pond weirdness that treads a fine border between comical and downright trippy.

The video comes after the band celebrated their album release in the UK with a number of riotous appearances on the festival circuit – most notably End of the Road Festival and Reading + Leeds – as well as an outlandish, inventive three night residency at Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club.

Words: Rory Marcham

Photo Credit: Sam Kristofski

