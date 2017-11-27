Pictish Trail's 'Lionhead' Is A Riot

They do things differently on the Isle of Eigg.

A Scottish island run by the community for the benefit of the community, it's home to Lost Map Records, and to the Howlin' Fling festival.

Chaired by genial songwriter The Pictish Trail, Howlin' Fling returned this summer for an epic weekend of live music, mirth, and merriment.

Thankfully, a camera crew were on hand to capture a few performances, including The Pictish Trail's own set.

We're able to share an explosive version of 'Lionhead', driven by glitter, synths, and no small amount of the waters of life.

The clip is an absolute riot - a surge of colour, wit, and imagination, it bodes well for The Pictish Trail's new relationship with Fire Records.

The songwriter told Clash...

This video was shot up on the Isle of Eigg during our Howlin’ Fling! weekender, and was put together by my good pals at The Forest of Black . Shout out to Beth, one of the camera operators, who apparently passed out whilst filming. It was quite hot and sweaty in that marquee, oh boy.

It was late on the Saturday night, and I’m not quite sure how my body or brain was functioning by this point, but this was definitely my favourite show of the year. James Holden & The Animal Spirits were on after us, and my soul ascended into heaven. What a weekend, oooooft!

Catch The Pictish Trail at the following shows:

December

6 Bristol Crofters Rights

7 Stroud The Prince Albert

8 Brighton Rialto Theatre

9 London Union Chapel (Daylight Music)

9 London Paper Dress Vintage SOLD OUT

10 London Lost Map's Strange Invitation, Strongroom Bar

11 Milton Keynes The Stables 2

12 York The Crescent

13 Hebden Bridge The Trades Club

16 Edinburgh Xmas Baubles, Lost Map all-day event, Summerhall

January

27 Glasgow Celtic Connections, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

28 Glasgow Celtic Connections, Drygate Brewery

