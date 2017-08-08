Phoebe Bridgers Shares 'Motion Sickness' Video

Phoebe Bridgers has shared the full video for her new track 'Motion Sickness'.

The LA-based artist is currently prepping her new album 'Stranger In The Alps', due for release on September 22nd.

Lead cut 'Motion Sickness' made a huge impression on its release earlier this month, with the track now gaining full visuals.

Directed by Justin Mitchell, it owes a debt to the songwriter's family. She explains:

“I've had the idea for this video since before recording 'Motion Sickness'... Probably inspired by my brother Jackson singing "Down With the Sickness" to me in karaoke with 100% commitment in an orange jumpsuit.”

Tune in now.

Phoebe Bridgers is set to play London's MIRRORS Festival on September 22nd.