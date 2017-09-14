Petit Biscuit's 'Wake Up' Is A Summer Heater

French producer Petit Biscuit is still only 18 years old, but he has already developed a potent, singular voice.

Musical from the age of 11, he discovered club culture as a teen and never looked back, developing a sound that match hazy, gauzy electronics with R&B vocals.

New single 'Wake Up' is a summer heater, a noble step beyond his rightly acclaimed debut album 'Presence'.

Featuring super-talented UK artist Bipolar Sunshine and the excellently named Cautious Clay, the release bubbles with effervescent energy.

Perfect for these long summer days, the track comes equipped with visuals dappled in bright light, a melodic treat that beams off the screen.

Try it out below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.