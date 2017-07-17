Permanent Creeps Are Building Something Different

Permanent Creeps are a bunch of promoters, vagabonds, ne'er-do-wells, and other creative types eager to overthrow London's moribund music scene (or least have a good time trying).

Hosting regular nights in the capital, the crew have earned a reputation for providing a platform for voices that might otherwise be scattered on the the breeze.

It's a riotous affair, as anyone who has stumbled across their regular sweat-pit sojourns at Hoxton venue the Macbeth can testify.

Thankfully, a camera crew have been on hand to capture some of those epic scenes in this new video.

It features live footage from (deep breath) LIFE, Yassassin, YOWL, Hotel Lux, LOOM, Venture Lows, and Good Behaviour.

Tune in now.

Stay in touch with Permanent Creeps online HERE.