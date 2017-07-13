Pearl City's 'Flames' Is A Vivid Reinvention

Pearl City may well be familiar to you.

The duo are formed by Nick and Greta, who formerly traded under the name Bernard & Edith.

Yet a change of name leads to a change in style, and Pearl City is a defiant break with the past.

The duo commented recently: "Pearl City to us is otherworldly - a fantasy place. The music takes us to an alternative realm where we can escape from reality, making our own soundscapes for them to occur there..."

New single 'Flames' is a wonderful, vivid introduction, featuring shattering pop and lyrics that cut defiantly deep.

A portal into pop's extra-dimensional properties, the avant-melodies are constructed from unusual instruments, resulting in some way-out sounds.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.