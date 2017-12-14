Paul Thomas Saunders Is In The Festive Mood

It's only a fortnight until the big day.

Christmas seems to come earlier every year, and it's upon us once again - presents need to be bought, cards posted, and turkeys cooked.

Paul Thomas Saunders is clearly in the festive mood, and his new single is a salute to the joys of Advent.

'Christmas, The Sequel' is a tongue in cheek return, a wry and witty offering that comes with some hand-built visuals.

A fun if somewhat apocalyptic offering, Paul tells Clash about the video...

"I'm a big Christmas movie fan, but every time the festive season comes around I feel that there's a giant black-hole of a gap in the market. The Christmas apocalypse movie. No-one would give me the desired budget to make said Christmas apocalypse movie, so this year, the world will have to make do with just the theme tune. I was going for one-part It's A Wonderful Life, one-part The Road - however, it may just be somewhere in the middle of The Muppet Christmas Carol and Armageddon. Oh Well."

Tune in now.

