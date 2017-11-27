Palm Honey Explore Fresh Ground In This Live Session

Reading's Palm Honey continually ask questions of themselves.

Grinding fuzzed out riffs with a head-long psychedelic charge, the band's material shares the dissonance of Sonic Youth's imperial phase but adds a cynical UK-focussed outlook.

New single 'Starving Hysterical Naked' borrows a line from Allen Ginsberg's seminal poem Howl, a vast, lumbering, and intense piece that crushes down any barriers placed in its way.

Out now, the track was followed by some seismic live shows, with Palm Honey ably underlining their focussed potential.

Arranging a live session, Palm Honey decided to perform under crisp white light, arranged facing inwards to suggest the equality of their approach.

A blistering performance, 'Starving Hysterical Naked' is wrought into fused, entrancing shapes.

Tune in now.

