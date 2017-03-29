Pale Waves Shine In New 'Heavenly' Video

Pale Waves have shared the new Adam Powell directed video for their goth-pop banger 'Heavenly'.

The band recently breezed into SXSW, playing a flurry of sets before diving out to kick off the headline section of their North American tour.

With their new EP playing almost continually in the Clash office we're able to share the video for standout cut - and incoming live anthem - 'Heavenly'.

Blissful goth-pop with a sugar-sweet twist, the visuals are hyper-stylised, with Heather placed in an Edward Scissorhands style rubber suit.

Attached via elastic to the walls, her body twists and contorts - outsider pop for troubled teens, in other words.

Tune in now.

