Pale Waves Share Crisp New 'Kiss' Video

Pale Waves have shared the crisp new black and white video for new single 'Kiss'.

The Manchester band are currently stomping all over Europe, with their extensive live commitments crossing just about every border going.

Set to return to the UK for a host of massive headline shows, the group are also close to completing work on their debut album.

New single 'Kiss' is online now, and it's a breezy piece of pop-heavy indie, as refreshing as a peck on the cheek from someone you've had your eye on for a while.

The stylish black and white band shoot finds Pale Waves in full rock star mode, and - as usual - it's expertly done.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Pale Waves shows click HERE.

