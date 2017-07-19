Only Girl Embraces Summer In New Video 'Heights'

Sometimes the simplest songs are the most effective.

Only Girl's meditative jam 'Heights' caught our attention earlier this month, a sultry soulful offering from a precocious newcomer.

Beginning with only a couple of chords, the songwriter gradually built it up, wrapping her feelings around each note.

She tells Clash: “This song started life in my studio as just two chords on the piano, looping round and round. I wanted to create a really dream-like, hazy vibe to the track to convey that feeling of being with someone who lifts you up and gives you that sense of elation and strength; those support figures in our life who we reach out for when we feel broken.”

We're able to premiere the video, with the clip for 'Heights' rising up to the heavens. Only Girls explains:

"I wanted to create a real hazy, dreamlike sequence of visuals for Heights, to reinforce the atmosphere of the track and give it that feeling of stumbling through your own thoughts, with glimpses of reality, mixed with moments of surrealism, like you would in a dream."

"Working with long time collaborator, director Amy Gwatkin, we filmed the whole video on Hi8 camera, around South London with footage from her travels, and from my live show; editing together to create this dreamy blend of visuals."

Tune in now.