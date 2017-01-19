OMYO's 'Mysterious Girl' Feels Effortless

OMYO started as a bet.

Forged by club promoter Tom McCorkell (vocals) and fashion model William Edwards (vocals & music) the ultra-stylish duo set about creating something a little different.

New release 'Mysterious Girl' is extremely ambitious, featuring production work from sought after pop/hip-hop talent VAHNI.

Out now, the track has exploded, gaining Radio 1 plays and pricking the attention of Music Week in the process.

Clash has first dibs on the video - visually entrancing, it's every bit as on-point as the music itself.

Tune in now.

