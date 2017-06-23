Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Share 'God Help Us All' Lyric Video

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have shared a new lyric video for 'God Help Us All'.

The track appears on recent album 'Who Built The Moon?', while a demo version was unearthed for the 12 inch version of 'It's A Beautiful World'.

The new lyric video was animated by Ste McGregor, and it's a suitably stark accompaniment to one of Noel Gallagher's more introverted moments.

Deftly executed line drawings brought to life with a rare degree of magic, 'God Help Us All' is a must for fans.

Tune in now.

