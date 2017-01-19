Nick Murphy Shares Short Film 'Missing Link'

Nick Murphy went through a lot in 2017.

The artist formerly known as Chet Faker shifted his artistic identity, released new material, and toured across the globe with barely any downtime.

Easing his way into the New Year, the Australian talent has decided to thank fans by sharing explosive new short film 'Missing Link'.

Crafted alongside close friend Johann Rashid, the soaring eight minute venture can't be faulted for ambition, steering into some dark climes.

The full clip utilises sudden shifts in mood and location, perpetually evolving while remaining brave enough to step outside the music.

At one point, a driver takes charge of a car while a self-help manual hits autoplay: "The first step is to recognise where you begin..."

Tune in now.

