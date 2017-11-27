N.E.R.D. x Future Share Incredible '1000' Video

N.E.R.D. and Future have shared the incredible video for '1000'.
The legendary R&B/hip-hop project soared back into the view earlier this year, with N.E.R.D. set to release 'NO_ONE EVER REALLY DIES' on December 15th.
Lead track '1000' is an absolute anthem, a glimpse of pop future that only N.E.R.D. (with some help from Future) can possibly provide.
Directors Todd Tourso and Scott Cudmore have constructed a vastly ambitious video for the single, tapping into the discord that has defined 2017.
Tune in now.
