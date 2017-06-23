Natalia Dyer Stars In James Bay's 'Wild Love' Video

Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer links with James Bay in his new video.

The British songwriter recently signalled his return, with new single 'Wild Love' representing his first new release since that phenomenally successful debut album.

Out now, it's an inventive return, with James Bay introducing fresh electronic elements into his songwriting.

The video is a spectacular offering, a dancefloor mini-epic co-starring Stranger Things actress - and current Clash cover star - Natalia Dyer.

James Bay comments: “It was such a pleasure to work with Natalia on the 'Wild Love' set. She's a lovely person, a huge talent and it was great hanging with her while making this video. I'm a massive Stranger Things fan so I tried everything in my power not to fan boy too hard.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.