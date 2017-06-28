Nadia Rose x 67 Combine On 'Wat Up'

Nadia Rose isn't someone you can pin down into any one scene.

The newcomer draws from a variety of sources, reflecting the complex nature of underground music in London.

New cut 'Wat Up' finds Nadia working alongside South London drill crew 67, and it's a combination that veers towards a darker atmosphere.

The pared down beats sit underneath 67's flow, while Nadia's barely restrained energy adds a fresh element to the combination.

'Wat Up' has received the video treatment... could it match the MOBO Award for 'Skwod'? Time will tell, but it's another vastly impressive offering from a talent to watch.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Nadia Rose shows click HERE.