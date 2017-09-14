Mitski Shares Fantastic 'Nobody' Video

Mitski has shared the fantastic new video for her song 'Nobody'.

The American artist will release new album 'Be The Cowboy' this August, playing a furry of UK shows in September.

'Nobody' is online now, a glitzy return with a self-effacing funky shimmer that recalls everyone from Orange Juice to Madonna.

Christopher Good directed the video, seemingly constructed across five days with continual input from Mitski herself.

She explains: "We shot this video over five days, in both sides of Kansas City. I've never been able to take this much time to shoot a video, so it was wonderful to have the space to get the details right, as well as actually hang out and have fun with everyone involved. This video made me fall unexpectedly in love with Kansas City".

Tune in now.

Mitski will release 'Be The Cowboy' on August 17th.

For tickets to the latest Mitski shows click HERE.

