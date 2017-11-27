MGMT's New Video Is Out Of This World

MGMT have shared the out of this world video for 'When You Die'.
The track opens with the demonic laugh of Sebastian Tellier, before launching into a blissed out piece of psych-added guitar pop.
A dynamic, invigorated return, the visuals for 'When You Die' visually construct this journey between life and death.
Mike Burakoff and Hallie Cooper-Novack take charge of the video, a bizarre, entrancing, occasionally surreal wander through the subconscious and into extra-dimensional territory.
Tune in now.
Catch MGMT at Brixton Electric on February 6th.
For tickets to the latest MGMT shows click HERE.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.