Mauwe's 'Gold' Is A Delicious Pop Confection

Mauwe are driven by coincidence.

The duo first met at a show when they were 15 years old, and later worked at a cafe in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Finally settling in Bristol, the two decided that the universe should simply have its way: so they started making music together.

New EP 'The Art Of Letting Go' is a delicious pop confection, one hewn from their own experiences and daily lives.

Taken from the release, new single 'Gold' was written somewhere between a sunny cafe in Bristol and a London train station, and it focusses on the initial thrill of meeting someone special.

Beautifully balanced pop music, 'Gold' comes equipped with some strikingly stylish visuals.

Tune in now.

