Marlon Williams Shares 'What's Chasing You' Video

Love isn't always easy - in fact, sometimes it's very, very difficult.

New Zealand songwriter Marlon Williams fell for someone recently, but his lifestyle - always on the road, frequently in the studio - placed strain on the relationship.

This experience is recounted in his emotional, poetic, and always entertaining new album 'Make Way For Love', due for release on February 16th.

New song 'What's Chasing You' is online now, and it finds the songwriter picking through the motivations of those around him.

Marlon explains: "It’s an earnest question. It’s the only thing I’ve ever really wanted to know of another human being. Like all good questions, it’s childishly simple. We all want to live inside the fears of the ones we love, if not to dispel them then at the very least to understand, empathize and let’s be honest, compare hands. I’m not convinced truly understanding another’s woes would really bring anyone happiness, but I am a nosey boy. What’s chasing you?”

Martin Sagadin constructs the video, and you can check it out now:

Catch Marlon Williams at the following shows:

February

22 Bristol Louisiana

23 Manchester Night & Day

24 Dublin Whelans

26 Glasgow King Tuts

27 Leeds Community Room

28 London Scala

