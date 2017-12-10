Mark Stoermer's 'Filthy Apes And Lions' Is A Claymation Delight

Mark Stoermer is a man with friends on some high places.

Previously touring as a member of The Killers, the musician has also worked alongside Smashing Pumpkins.

His own solo material, though, is where the songwriter's heart lies, and his new album is no exception.

New track 'Filthy Apes And Lions' is online now, backed with an incredible claymation video that plays with some profound - yet still eye-catching - themes.

He explains: "I started writing the lyrics for ‘Filthy Apes and Lions’ with only the title in mind. I took it from a line of one of my other songs. From there, the rest came together using a surrealistic automatic writing exercise, with the goal of bringing out subconscious ideas. Without originally having a concept in mind, one seemed to reveal itself after the fact. To me, it painted some sort of apocalyptic picture, in either a zoo or the jungle."

"From there a story began to develop, especially when I collaborated on the treatment of the video with claymation director Lee Hardcastle. The story that emerged involves a crazy mad scientist working in a corrupted and dilapidated zoo. It is there that he is performing some kind of experiment on his "mystical creature," which is all a part of his plan to wreak havoc on the zoo and eventually the world."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.