Marilyn Manson's 'KILL4ME' Is Defiantly NSFW

Marilyn Manson takes no prisoners in the video for new track 'KILL4ME'.

The metal provocateur recently returned with new album 'Heaven Upside Down', accompanied by some blistering live shows.

Standout song 'KILL4ME' has now received some Bill Yukich directed visuals, and it's defiantly NSFW.

The short film stars Marilyn Manson, Johnny Depp and models Jocelyn Binder and Bailee Cowperthwaite, as they take part in a debauched, sex and violence, fuelled night as a Hollywood mansion.

Make sure your boss isn't lurking behind you and check it out below.

Catch Marilyn Manson at the following shows:

Manchester

4 Manchester 02 Apollo

5 Glasgow 02 Academy

6 Wolverhampton Civic Hall

8 Newport Newport Centre

9 London SSE Wembley Arena

For tickets to the latest Marilyn Manson shows click HERE.

Related: You're Fucking Welcome - Clash Meets Marilyn Manson

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.