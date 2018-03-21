Manuela's Eye-Catching 'Silent Dome' Has A Painterly Touch

Glasgow based project Manuela have a strong background in visual arts.

The duo - Manuela Gernedel and Nick McCarthy - both have connected to Glasgow School of Art, and remain in touch with the city's arts scene.

The pair's debut album is out now on Lost Map, a whimsical, surreal piece of art-pop that confounds and fascinates in equal measure.

Taken from the record, 'Silent Dome' is a perplexing pop document, partly inspired by the Wagner-obsessed Bavarian monarch King Ludwig II.

The full visuals are an intriguing watch, with the lo-fi video uses swathes of paint to add renewed colour.

Manuela worked on the video with Anna McCarthy, the pair utilising the work of artist Lucy Stein.

Lucy Stein paints acetate sheets to the music, both a striking performance and a wonderful visual effect.

Tune in below.

Catch Manuela at the following shows:

March

24 London The Lexington with Go-Kart Mozart

April

6 Munich Milla

8 Vienna Rhiz

