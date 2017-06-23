Manic Street Preachers Share 'Distant Colours' Lyric Video

Manic Street Preachers have shared the full lyric video for new song 'Distant Colours'.

The song finds James Dean Bradfield taking control of the lyrics, and it's one of the vocalist's most openly political statements yet.

Often associated with a rather more personal strain of songwriting - we're thinking of singles like 'Ocean Spray', for example - it's a very left wing, very Welsh exploration of identity.

The singer muses over the collapse of the organised left in its traditional sense, the unshackling of the Labour party from the principles laid down by Nye Bevan.

James comments: “Musically, the verse is downcast and melancholic and the chorus is an explosion of disillusionment and tears.”

The new lyric video places emphasis on those words, set against places from the singer's youth.

An engrossing watch in its own right, you can check it out below:

Manic Street Preachers will release new album 'Resistance Is Futile' on April 13th. Catch the band at the following shows:

April

23 Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

25 Glasgow The SSE Hydro Arena

27 Birmingham Arena

28 Manchester Arena

May

1 Llandudno Venue Cymru Arena

2 Leeds First Direct Arena

4 London The SSE Arena Wembley

5 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

...with very special guests The Coral

