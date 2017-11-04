Maisie Peters Channels Blissful Naivety On 'Place We Were Made'

Maisie Peters can barely remember a time when she wasn't actually writing music.

Penning her first song at the age of nine, she's still only 17 now - a precocious age, one blessed with huge potential.

Each show seems to push her forward, with that sweet, blissful naivety conjuring some extraordinarily bittersweet moments.

New single 'Place We Were Made' is a deft, simple offering, with the continually rotating guitar line acting as a bed for that heavenly voice.

Remarkably affecting, you can tune in below.

Catch Maisie Peters at the following shows:

September

21 Cambridge The Portland Arms

22 Banbury Also Known As

23 Bristol Cafe Kino

29 Perranporth The Watering Hole

October

4 Brighton Komedia Studio

5 Southampton Heartbreakers

6 Kent Tunbridge Wells Forum

