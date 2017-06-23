Mahalia Shares New 'Proud Of Me'

Mahalia has shared the video for her new song 'Proud Of Me'.

Everything the rising artist does feels incredibly natural, turning each release into a true statement of personal intent.

Little Simz stops by on new single 'Proud Of Me', a wonderful pairing that displays a very soulful sense of balance.

The visuals are engrossing but relaxed, with Mahalia returning to Leicester with a small crew of close friends and collaborators.

Mahalia comments: “I'm so excited for everyone to see this one. It's extra special to me. We filmed it in Leicester with a couple close friends of mine and it's sick that everyone gets to see me in my home. There are a couple special guests, too. Keep your eyes peeled!"

Tune in below.

Catch Mahalia at London's Scala venue on May 1st.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.