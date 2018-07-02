Lyla Foy Charms With Divine New Song 'Suckermoon'

Lyla Foy continues to chart her pop phantasia on new single 'Suckermoon'.

The singer's new album 'Bigger Brighter' arrives on September 14th, and it's deftly expands her alt-pop vision.

New song 'Suckermoon' is absolutely divine, a sumptuous and elegant return that deals with love, separation, and finding the bonds that tie.

She explains: "'Suckermoon', the second song from Bigger Brighter is here! This song contemplates being away from the person you love and the ever changing, yet ever consistent moons. There’s something quite peaceful in the thought that we’re all going round the same sun, followed by the same big ol’ rock..."

The full video is online now, a bewitching journey you'll want to undertake time and time again...

Catch Lyla Foy at London's Hoxton Bar & Kitchen on October 4th.

