Lydia Partner With Lauren Ruth Ward On 'Red Lights'

Arizona alt-pop three-piece Lydia aren't about to start pulling their punches.

An excellent live force, the trio took their energetic sound into the studio with revered producer Eric Palmquist, focussing on a new batch of songs.

Forthcoming album 'Liquor' collects the results, a potent brew of choppy riffs, infectious melodies, and lyrics that make incisions on personal moments in their lives.

Label mate Lauren Ruth Ward guests on new song 'Red Lights', a song of parting, a realising that a relationship has come to an end.

Vocalist/guitarist Leighton Antelman says that the composition is ”about a last night out with a loved one before both going our separate ways”.

Of the collaboration, Antelman comments: “I always loved a back and forth, call and answer, dialogue on a track. Lauren is a friend that I had a great time collaborating with and met through our label. With her on the second verse and chorus it lets the song come alive in a whole other fashion.”

Tune in now.

