Ludovico Einaudi Has Re-Worked Blonde Redhead

Blonde Redhead have always sought out fresh voices, points of inspiration that lie beyond the norm.

It's evident in their music, too; lush landscapes, unusual instrumentation, and a use of sound that exists outwith standard indie rock.

When the band agree to remixes or re-workings, they tend to come from unexpected sources, people who can add something new.

Modern classic composer Ludovico Einaudi certainly does that. Agreeing to tackle 'Where Your Mind Wants To Go' - taken from 2017’s ‘3 O'Clock’ EP - he delivers a warm, textured, cinematic piece.

Arriving ahead of a small batch of UK shows, it's a beautiful, sensual arrangement, spinning the group in a fresh direction.

Ludovico explains...

“In Blonde Redhead, I feel the shouts of the electric generation and the golden light of the inner world. Their tunes are like mysterious amulets that influence you from afar, like scars that you dreamt which are tattoos when you wake up.”

Tune in now.

Catch Blonde Redhead at the following shows:

August

25 Leeds Brudenell

26 Manchester Gorilla

27 London Islington Assembly Hall

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.