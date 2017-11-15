Liza Anne Grapples With Anxiety On New Single 'Paranoia'

Nashville songwriter Liza Anne has never shied away from blunt truths.

Freshly signed to Arts & Crafts, the American artist plans to release new album 'Fine But Dying' next year, a record packed with taut musicality.

New single 'Paranoia' is a neat introduction, with Liza Anne honing in on anxiety issues yet tackling this in a wry, honest manner.

The visuals expand on this, a crisp clip that deals with the subject matter in a striking yet never uncomfortable manner.

One for fans of Courtney Barnett or perhaps even Phoebe Bridgers, incoming album 'Fine But Dying' should be worth looking out for.

Tune in now.

