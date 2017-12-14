Little Boots Links With planningtorock On 'Eros'

There was always much more to Little Boots than many gave her credit for.

Part of a wave of electro pop stars who made their mark, her vision always contained more depth, more substance than a lot of her peers.

New single 'Eros' is a case in point. Outwardly an 80s inspired synth bop reminiscent of Eurythmics or Erasure, it references Greek mythology while also making room for production from iconoclastic talent planningtorock.

Little Boots tells Clash:

‘Eros’ is based on the Greek form of love, desire, which is described as a verb, something always moving and conflicting. Desire is definitively something you cannot have, the paradox being when you finally posses it the power of attraction is lost. The song references the poems of Sappho and her descriptions of eros as a transient state as opposed to a fixed idea.

We're able to share the full video, shot by Marion Bergin and utilising those Ancient Greek references. The clip juxtaposes "the human moving body and statues to represent the play between the desirer and the desired..." and it's a dazzling counterpart to the lush disco house grooves.

Tune in now.

