Lily Moore Really Is That Special

Lily Moore has that soulful touch that can't be faked.

It's a certain degree of honesty, both in the performance and in the songwriting itself, an element that cuts through, that truly connects.

Born in London but raised in Brighton, Lily has always been attracted to soul vocalists, whether that's Etta James or Otis Redding, D'Angelo or Erykah Badu.

New single 'Not That Special' is an enthralling introduction, driven by that gripping, urgent, incessantly addictive vocal.

Speaking to love, regret, failure, and remorse, it's a wonderful example of what makes Lily Moore just so special.

We're able to share the visuals, shot on the south coast. Lily explains...

"The video was filmed in my hometown of Brighton, hanging out with friends. All people in the video are mates who I grew up with. I can’t act or dance but we managed to capture the song just by us doing our own thing..."

Catch Lily Moore supporting Vance Joy and George Ezra on a number of upcoming tour dates.

