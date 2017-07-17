Lily Allen Shares 'Trigger Bang' Video

Lily Allen has shared the video for her new Giggs aided single 'Trigger Bang'.

The single is out now, and it's a bold statement from the pop singer, a reflection on mistakes and misspent youth.

That said, it hardly dwells on nostalgia - as ever, there's a bite to what Lily Allen does, combined with a pop flair.

The full video is online now, and it finds younger versions of Lily Allen and Giggs enjoying the trappings of success.

Lily sings: "When I was young I was blameless, playing with rude boys and trainers, I had a foot in the rave cause I was attracted to danger, I never got home for Neighbours..."

Directed by Myles Whittingham, you can check out the London-set video below:

Catch Lily Allen at the following shows:

March

20 Manchester Gorilla

21 London Tufnell Park Dome

23 Glasgow King Tuts

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.