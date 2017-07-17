Lily Allen Shares 'Trigger Bang' Video

Lily Allen has shared the video for her new Giggs aided single 'Trigger Bang'.
The single is out now, and it's a bold statement from the pop singer, a reflection on mistakes and misspent youth.
That said, it hardly dwells on nostalgia - as ever, there's a bite to what Lily Allen does, combined with a pop flair.
The full video is online now, and it finds younger versions of Lily Allen and Giggs enjoying the trappings of success.
Lily sings: "When I was young I was blameless, playing with rude boys and trainers, I had a foot in the rave cause I was attracted to danger, I never got home for Neighbours..."
Directed by Myles Whittingham, you can check out the London-set video below:
Catch Lily Allen at the following shows:
March
20 Manchester Gorilla
21 London Tufnell Park Dome
23 Glasgow King Tuts
