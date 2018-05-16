Liam Gallagher Shares 'I've All I Need' Video

Liam Gallagher has shared the full video for his album track 'I've All I Need'.

It's been a big week for the Oasis icon - meeting his daughter for the very first time, before heading back out on the road.

Album track 'I've All I Need' is a live anthem, and director Charlie Lightening has drawn on this for the new video.

Focussing on a tumultuous 12 months, it features feverish live reactions from headline dates and festival shows across the globe.

It's a reminder that - no matter how much we take him for granted - Liam Gallagher remains a treasure.

Tune in now.

