Le Grind Have Fun In 'Bricks'

Le Grind met on a dancefloor in Queens, New York, the city's dance heritage flows in their blood.

Discovering their true selves via club culture, the group fuse underground house with elements of pop to create something uniquely uplifting.

New cut 'Bricks' practically demands you get out of your seat, the propulsive Jersey house feel matched to a powerful disco vocal.

At one point the vocal barks: "Success is just a muscle, so drop and give me twenty..."

The video is a colour-laden dream - tune in below...