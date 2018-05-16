Lay Llamas Channel Damaged Psych On 'Altair'

Every so often Clash receives a track that will completely electrify us, that will ring out of the stereo with a crackle of sublime electricity.

Lay Llamas new cut 'Altair' certainly had that impact. Lucid psych with some offbeat melodies, it's driven by vocals from the reclusive figure of Goatshee, from mighty Swedish warriors GOAT.

The two seemingly shared a number of line ups, bonded by mutual association on the always-wonderful Rocket Recordings.

Lay Llamas' Nicola Giunta explains that the two groups became friends during the run up to their show at London's Roundhouse venue, he explains:

"After that tour I kept in touch with some of the GOAT family. Sharing respect and good words about the work of each other. Few months later I proposed to Goatshee, one of the two GOAT singers, to sing on a new Lay Llamas track (which is still unreleased) - for a very interesting audio-video compilation project. She said yes immediately!"

"And it was so funny sharing files and mails between Italy and Sweden. For this reason right two years later I think to ask her again to join Lay Llamas' music with her powerful voice and lovely spirit. Her singing fits perfectly with 'Altair' lyrics plot and the track sounds full of lightness, lyricism and floating movement at the same time."

Set to appear on Lay Llamas' upcoming 'Thuban' album, it's a wonderfully driven, intense, but sun-tinged piece of music. Nicola continues:

"As 'Altair' talks about a woman, is sung by a woman and partly wrote by a woman, I like to think to this track like an homage and sign of respect to those amazing creatures that all the women are."

We're able to premiere the animated visuals - tune in below.

