Kodaline Perform In The Streets Of Warsaw In This Live Clip

Kodaline's only direction is up.

Clash first caught the Irish group playing a tiny support slot in West London, with a thimbleful of true believers down the front.

Since then, the band have enjoyed colossal success, playing huge shows in their native Ireland and across Europe.

Fresh from a storming Glastonbury set Kodaline have released new single 'Brother', another charming, powerful track to add to their arsenal.

Flying out to Eastern Europe, the Irish band set themselves up in Warsaw for a few days and decided to hit the streets.

Taking their instruments with them, Kodaline played a powerful rendition of 'Brother' right there in the streets of Warsaw - totally natural, completely unplugged.

Tune in now.

Catch Kodaline at the following shows:

December

8 Manchester O2 Apollo

9 Glasgow O2 Academy

10 Birmingham O2 Academy

12 London Brixton O2 Academy

For tickets to the latest Kodaline shows click HERE.