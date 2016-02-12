Kiran Leonard Explores Faith And Doubt On 'Living With Your Ailments'

Last year Kiran Leonard travelled to Portugal to witness a remarkable event.

The Pope took part in an event to mark the centenary of the Marian apparitions, and he led the canonisation of two of the shepherd children the Virgin Mary is held by some to have appeared before, Francisco and Jacinta de Jesus Marto.

Taking photos, Kiran developed this into a study of faith and doubt, the role these elements can have in people's lives.

New song 'Living With Your Ailments' is prompted by events such as these, and also by the philosophy of Albert Camus.

A moving and insightful watch, the full song and video package is available online now and it comes with a hearty recommendation.

Tune in now.

Kiran Leonard's new album 'Derevaun Seraun' will be released on September 29th.

Catch Kiran Leonard live (with string trio) at the following shows:

September

19 Wolverhampton Newhampton Arts Centre

20 London St. Pancras Old Church - x2 performances this evening only (at 7PM and 9PM)

21 Oxford St Barnabas Church

23 Manchester Band On The Wall

25 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

For tickets to the latest Kiran Leonard shows click HERE.

