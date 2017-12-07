King Nun Rattle Through 'Sponge' In This Super Live Clip

King Nun try to turn each live show into an event.

The four-piece leave no stone unturned, no chord un-strummed in their search for the perfect show, a fusion of blood, sweat, and righteous riffs.

The VEVO Dscvr team have clearly been struck by the sheer power of those live shows, inviting the band to shoot a new live session.

'Sponge' is an off kilter ripper, akin to those early Wire cuts sluiced through a stance half-inched from Fugazi.

The biting, visceral performance offers a taste of those live shows - tune in below.